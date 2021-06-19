JEFFERSON — Princes and princesses were everywhere on Saturday morning as the Fairy Gardening Festival took over Griggs Park.
"I enjoy fairy gardening," said Jill Berry of New Lyme Township as she walked the park with her daughter Kylie Stroke.
Berry was crowned Fairy Godmother of the event and Kylie was crowned Fairy Princess during the early stages of the festival.
"What we are trying to do is create a fun magical day for children," said Julie Cole, who organizes the event annually. She said there were 50 vendors this year which is more than the last festival in June of 2019.
The festival was a victim of the coronavirus pandemic last year, but the vendors were back in greater numbers than two years ago, Cole said.
"They come from all over the state, and some out of state, and local vendors," she said.
The vendors sold a variety of items, including hanging decorations, pink flamingos soap and other unique items. Cole said there were a variety of free activities for the families in attendance including a bounce house, places to be photographed with a chariot and walking mermaids.
"I live right down the road so we had to visit the fairies," said Erin Reznak as she walked with Morgan Reznak, 6, of Rock Creek and Emma Micsky, 2, of Jefferson. The children were dressed like princesses complete with magic wands.
Todd Yager of Painesville got into the spirit of the event wearing an inflatable unicorn costume.
"I figured if I was going to a Fairy Gardening Festival I should go all out," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.