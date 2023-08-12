Lifetime bonds are built as youth hang out in the animal barns and learn about friends and life through the common experience of the Ashtabula County Fair.
The chance to grow as individuals is fostered by the 4-H clubs that help young people learn the importance of hard work and friendship development.
Many city dwellers also get a picture of the agricultural life experience and learn about where there food comes from and also a shot at many different entertainment options.
The rodeo action, harness racing and demolition derby all bring provide out the ordinary opportunities for area residents.
A wide variety of food options are available on the fairgrounds with pizza, sandwiches, rice and many other dishes represented.
Dozens of adults also participate in fair competition entering sewing projects, produce and many other options.
