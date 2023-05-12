JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair Board came up with a compromise Wednesday night, allowing equestrians to continue to rent stalls at the fairgrounds with a 25-percent increase in fees.
Last month, the board’s finance committee met with renters. After exchanging ideas, the committee promised to rethink the board’s previous decision to stop renting stalls altogether.
Starting Sept. 1, and for the next two years, stalls will be available for rent for $75 a month, with a $75 deposit and proof of insurance. That’s a $15 a month increase, but the board agreed to put that extra $15 aside for horse barn improvements.
Both equestrians in attendance and board members agreed the horse barns are in dire condition and badly in need of repair.
“We need improvements before the fair,” said Sue Stockwell, board member and horse owner.
“My tack room roof is gone,” she said. “We need to do something.”
Board members decided to patch the roof with some available metal.
Stockwell also reported income from stall rentals is way down from previous years.
The Lake Erie Vaqueros, a club of cowboy-mounted shooters who rent the fairgrounds four times a year, had asked the board to rethink its decision to double weekend rental fees for the equestrian facilities on the west side of the fairgrounds.
The board decided to keep the price hike — from $375 to $750 — for the Vaqueros’ three-day event June 23-25, but will not charge them for setting up Thursday night.
Vaqueros club secretary, Karen Davis, said, “It’s a sham because for the past 15 years we have never paid for Thursday night set-up.”
The Vaqueros will go ahead with the June show at the fairgrounds because they have no other place to go at this time, Davis said.
“We will do it while we can do it and when we can’t [afford it], we won’t,” she said.
In other business:
• The board voted to spend $15,000 on electrical improvements at the fairgrounds, including infield lights, Poplar Street lights and lights around the small and large arenas.
“We have to do it,” Vice President Bart Kanicki said. “There’s definitely some safety issues here.”
• President Brian Edelman said he received emails and a petition objecting to the board renting the fairgrounds for Gay Pride Day on June 3, sponsored by the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning (LGBTQ) Coalition of Ashtabula County.
“We can’t discriminate,” he said. “We would get sued.”
• The board agreed to hold a Fairgrounds Clean-Up Day on June 4. Edelman said he hopes the community will come out and help.
• Board member Tom Mazzaro announced there are no plans to have a rooster crowing contest at the fair again this year, per Jenna Hoyt, 4-H youth development educator.
• The market livestock sale will take place on Saturday, Aug. 12, Mazzaro said.
• Larry Owens, of Andover, told the board he won’t be bringing his draft horses to the fair this year because the fair veterinarian requires health papers and the cost is overwhelming. Last year, he paid $3,000.
Owens said no other fair in Ohio, even the state fair, requires health papers unless you bring horses in from out of state.
The next Fair Board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 14 at the fairgrounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.