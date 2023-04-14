JEFFERSON — Equestrians rode in hot Wednesday night to challenge a proposal to stop renting stalls at the Ashtabula County fairgrounds.
Their concerns were heard by fair officials, who vowed to get more input from the community to possibly come up with a another solution.
Supporters of the equestrian area — a collection of barns, stables, corrals and practice areas on the west side of the fairgrounds — first expressed dismay at the board’s March meeting over the fair board’s decision to double the price of renting the facilities.
At the same meeting, board members announced they were shutting down horse stall rentals on the grounds east of North Poplar Street, citing late rental payments, unkept stalls and dilapidated barns.
Wednesday night, Leeanne Fasuk of Jefferson, who has grandchildren who rent a stall for their horse, asked the fair board to have compassion for the kids.
Board President Brian Edelman said, “We will figure it out. We will open it back up and come up with a solution.”
Several horse owners suggested the board appoint a manager to oversee the stall rentals. Another pointed out that horses are a big part of this farming community, and shouldn’t be shut out for cattle. Others asked why the board let the horse barns get in such shabby condition.
“Why isn’t the money from rentals going to fix up the barns?” one equestrian asked.
Edelman said the building inspector is coming to check out the horse barns and they will follow whatever he recommends.
In response to the equestrians’ outcry, the board opted to set a date for a work session between the finance committee and the equestrians at 7 p.m. Monday at the fairgrounds.
“I’m excited to see the work session happening,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski.
Mike Sheets, vice president of the Lake Erie Vaqueros, asked if the board considered reducing their fees for renting the equestrian area. Edelman said that will also be discussed at Monday’s work session.
Also during the public comment portion of the meeting:
• Amanda Cunningham asked the board to rent her a space at the fair for her family’s famous Cunningham Sausage sandwiches — made with their secret family recipe.
“We love the fair,” she said. “We remodeled the trailers and ask for one spot at the fair.”
The board said they will email her the paperwork.
• Holly Cotterman Lower protested the board’s four-item menu limit they placed on food concessionaires at the March meeting.
“It’s not a good idea,” she said. “It will turn people away. No fair I know limits the menu to four items.”
The board then reversed their previous decision.
• Larry Owens, of Andover, asked if the board could stop requiring health papers for draft horses.
“I can’t afford it,” he said. “I pay $3,000 [in vet fees] to bring my draft horses to the fair and I win about $1,200.”
Owens said no other fair in Ohio, even the state fair, requires health papers unless you bring horses in from out of state.
The board agreed to talk to the fair veterinarian about it.
In other business:
• In response to the board’s complaints last month about high electric bills, Kozlowski said he worked with the electric company to get the fairgrounds a lower rate. The new, lower rate should begin in June.
• The board agreed to get pricing on stone for the parking lot behind the Expo Building.
• Board member Roger Butler said Home Depot donated about a half dozen stock tanks.
The next regular meeting of the Fair Board will be held at 7 p.m. on May 10 at the fairgrounds.
