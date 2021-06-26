JEFFERSON — Hank McCrackin, of After Hours Barbecue in Orrville, has seen a lot of energy from Ohio residents as they get back out to restart their lives after the coronavirus pandemic.
Things weren't any different as many people attended the inaugural Car Show and Rib Burn-Off sponsored by the Ashtabula County Fair Board on Saturday.
"I was amazed how early this place was packed," McCrackin said.
The After Hours Barbecue crew has been on the road several weeks and McCrackin said people are showing up for events because their are sick of being cooped up at home.
Herb Waters, a fair board member who coordinated the concessions for the one day event, said it was a great start to the new activity that he hopes will become an annual use of the fairgrounds.
"So far so good," Waters said several hours into the event that included three "national" rib experts and numerous local concessionaires. He said the fair board invited all their normal concessions to the event.
Waters said the fair board isn't looking to make a lot of money but wanted to use the fairgrounds for a positive community event.
"If we break even that will be fantastic," he said.
Waters said the fair board hopes to have a stage in front of the grandstand for entertainment next year. The Rough Cut Band performed this year in a shaded pavilion near the other activities and food vendors.
Becca Viancourt and her son Connor, 4, grabbed a couple of drinks to cool off in the 80-degree temperatures, but were having a good time.
"It has been great," she said.
The car show was heldaon a grassy area on the main grounds just east of the grandstand. People wondered the area looking for their favorite model of antique car while gathering an appetite for ribs and other summer foods.
