ASHTABULA — Corned beef, beer and a brisk wind combined for a unique experience for those celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day at city bars and restaurants.
Food was leaving Dublin Down as fast as it could be made, but wind providedchallenges for a tented area designed for the elements on Friday.
Dublin Down owner David Clint said he planned to complete the outside arrangements last weekend, but a late-season snowstorm blew a tent away. He was trying to make more adjustments as wind pounded against the tents in place on Friday afternoon.
Aside from the weather Clint said the response was fantastic.
“It’s been great,” he said.
Clint said this was the first year since 2020, when the coronavirus through a major wrench in the celebration, that things were getting closer to normal with people coming to the Main Avenue restaurant in large numbers.
“We can’t keep up with the food,” he said.
Brennan’s Pub, on Bridge Street in the Ashtabula Harbor, also was busy late Friday morning as people celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day by grabbing beers and traditional corned beef sandwiches.
“We’ve been at it 28 years,” said owner Pam Fluhr.
She said the business works hard to make the holiday special for area residents.
“Tuesday I went out and purchased all the supplies,” Fluhr said.
She said she started cooking the meat on Thursday afternoon and completed the task on Friday morning.
Many patrons were wearing green and a few had beads on as well. She said food was served at 11:30 a.m. and there was a good crowd on hand.
The Saint Patrick’s Day crowd is often up and down, she said.
“It comes in waves,” Fluhr said.
The patrons were not necessarily of Irish descent.
“Everyone is Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day,” Fluhr said with a laugh.
Corned beef sandwiches were in great demand, Fluhr said. She said the Irish holiday brings in a lot of people they haven’t seen in a long time.
Andi Kapalin, of Conneaut, spent a lot of time as an artist on Bridge Street and even worked at Brennan’s Pub.
“I love this bar. ... It is my people,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.