PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP – An Erie man is dead after losing control of his vehicle Wednesday morning on an ice-covered roadway, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Daniel Kelly, 63, was traveling north in the right lane on Route 11 in his silver 2017 Subaru Forester SUV at about 10:34 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and spun out, according to OHP reports.
A 2017 Jeep Compass SUV, driven by Roseann B. Heath, 71, of Andover, was also traveling north, but in the left lane.
When Kelly lost control of his SUV, Heath’s Jeep drove into Kelly’s driver’s-side door, according to OHP reports.
Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OHP reports.
Heath was transported by ambulance to Ashtabula County Medical Center for treatment for her injuries, reports show.
The crash occurred between Route 167 and Route 46 near the 92 mile marker.
The OHP’s Ashtabula Post is investigating the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.