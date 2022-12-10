A way of life is coming to an end for the Wladyka family, who have run Lenox Equipment since 1966.
Jim and John Wladyka have early memories of the business when they started hanging out with their father and uncle, as the business began to take root along Route 46 in Lenox Township when they were boys.
Word is starting to spread that the business, which provided generations of farmers with equipment to run their farms, is scheduled to close on March 1.
John Larson, a long time “hobby” farmer, stopped in at the store on Tuesday to see if the rumor was true.
It is, as the family decided it was time to shut down and enjoy life. “It will be nice to not worry about the alarm,” said John Wladyka.
“[The business] means a lot. Everybody [customers in the area] were moaning,” Larson said of when they learned of the impending closing.
Larson said the business philosophy was integral for many area farmers. “If you want something and can’t find it, they will find it or it doesn’t exist,” Larson said.
The Wladykas said the company was started in 1966 as a used equipment store and blossomed from there.
“We were here when we were 10-to-12 year olds. It was a family business,” said Jim Wladyak. The brothers said the business slowly added different types of machinery.
The brothers said they prided themselves in finding ways to keep farm equipment running. “We always kept guys going,” John Wladyak said.
The coronavirus-related supply issues have made the job more difficult, but they said it just seemed like it was time to move on.
“I think I am going to spend some time doing some spring fishing,” John Wyldaka said. He said that, many times, their lawns were the last to be cut because they were at the shop.
The business truly was a family affair, as the brothers’ mother handled the books for the operation until she turned 80 in 2010.
Jim’s wife, Denise, has been handling the books ever since. “I’m the new kid on the block,” she said with a laugh.
Jim Wladykak said it was a great experience to watch the different generations of area farmers. He said one area farm is in the fifth generation of customers.
John Wladyka said he does not plan to travel but will be working at home. “Do you know how long the “honey do” list is at home?”
Larson said it is disappointing to see them go. “Nobody can do what they do,” he said.
The Wladyks would use adaptors and innovate parts to make sure the machinery would continue to run.
The plan is to continue to order parts until the end of the year, to get farmers through the harvest season. January and February are intended to be a time to liquidate stock.
“Serving this community for so many years has been a true honor for our family. While we’re excited for retirement, it’s bittersweet to close up shop,” John said. “On behalf of our family—including my parents who are no longer with us — we would like to say a big thank you to all of our customers who have supported us throughout this journey.”
