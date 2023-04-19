JEFFERSON — Equestrians protested a hike in rental fees Monday night after the Ashtabula County Fair Board’s previous decision to double facility fees and to stop renting horse stalls, effective July 31.
The concerns were heard at a work session set up by the board’s Finance Committee. Board members promised at the April 12 meeting to get more input from the community and possibly come up with another solution.
“This price increase really hurt us,” said Kim Brewster of the Dusty Boots Riding Club. “We’ve been having shows here for 70 years.”
Club members said they barely break even on their horse shows and they can’t afford the increase.
“What can we do to turn this around?” Brewster said.
“The plan is to go back to the board at our next meeting,” Fair Board President Brian Edelman said. “No decision can be made tonight.”
R. David Davis, president of from the Lake Erie Vaqueros, first expressed dismay at the March 8 meeting over the board’s decision to double the price of renting the equestrian facilities on the west side of the fairgrounds. He asked the board to reduce those fees and consider all the club has done to improve the fairgrounds over the years.
Board members cited high electric bills as one of the reasons for the hike in rental fees.
At the April 12 meeting, Mike Sheets, vice president of the Lake Erie Vaqueros, asked if the board had considered reducing their fees.
With still no answer, Davis, his wife, Karen, and Sheets attended Monday’s meeting, to again plead their case. Davis asked how much does it cost the board to have the Vaqueros put on a show?
“With Darla [Vargo] leaving, it’s hard to say,” Edelman said.
Vargo recently retired after serving as the board’s secretary/treasurer for 30-plus years.
The financial statements are being audited and unavailable at the moment, he said.
Edelman said the board will talk about reducing the rental fees.
As for the board’s decision to stop renting horse stalls, Brandi Foster and other equestrians complained about the rate hike and how the board has put zero money into keeping up the horse facilities.
“This place looks like s---,” she said.
Board member Jason Brinker said, “If it’s so bad, why not go somewhere else?”
“I live next door — convenience and affordability,” Foster said. “We need to have our horses here because we don’t have barns.”
Fair Board members admitted the barns are in bad shape, especially the saddle horse barn.
“Why isn’t the rent money going to fix up the barns?” another equestrian asked.
Another suggested using grant money.
Fair Board secretary Harlee Hamilton said in order to put grant money into barns, they have to prove the barns need work.
Edelman said an inspector is coming to check out the horse barns.
Board members said they have talked about raising the price of stall rentals from $60 to $75 a month, with a $75 deposit, effective in August after the fair.
“It’s not just a stall, [the horses] need to be let out,” Foster said, noting the current turn-out area’s wire fence is in bad need of repairs. “There’s no where to turn out horses.”
She cited animosity and tension between the horse people and the fair board, and hopes the relationship will improve in the future.
“If we just do some improvements, I think we can make it work,” said Sue Stockwell, a longtime Fair Board member who owns horses.
Brewster said the fairgrounds’ equestrian facilities are the perfect place for their horse shows.
“We’d rather stay here and make it work,” she said.
The board will take up the rental issues at its May 10 meeting, starting at 7 p.m. in the Concession Building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.