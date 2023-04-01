A seven week program to help Ashtabula County entrepreneurs develop their businesses is scheduled for the next three months.
The cooperative venture between the Lake To River Small Business Success Program, the Pymatuning Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grand Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to start April 6 and continue through June 29.
“We are using all local speakers,” said GVACC Executive Director Heaven Overton, who said she hopes it helps entrepreneurs grow their businesses or be motivated to start ventures.
PACC Executive Director Lara Reibold said the seminars will alternate between the Orwell and Andover libraries and will include seminars on starting a business, marketing strategies and financial basics.
The business success program works directly with small-to-medium enterprises to access capital, develop business plants, adopt advanced technologies and support startup companies.
The schedule includes:
• April 6 “Getting Started” (Orwell)
• April 20 “IT Basics for Small Businesses” (Andover)
• May 4 “Business Plan” (Orwell)
• May 18 “Marketing Strategy” (Andover)
• June 1 “Personnel” (Orwell)
• June 15 “Financial Basis” (Andover)
• June 29 “Effective Use of Print Media” (Orwell)
