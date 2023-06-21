CLEVELAND — The documentary film “Engineering Tragedy: The Ashtabula Train Disaster” won three Emmys on Saturday at the 54th Great Lakes Regional Emmy Awards gala.
The documentary features the history of the 1876 Ashtabula train disaster and the people involved in it.
Co-director Len Brown of Beacon Productions of Canton, attended the Emmy Awards Gala, along with his wife, Patti Brown, Gary Tabor, Bob Pelton, Sherry Gleason, Barbara Hamilton, Maryanne Chevraux, Matt and Ashley McComb and David Simmons.
“It was an exciting night and an honor to accept these Emmy Awards on behalf of the entire team of actors, extras, and film crew members who helped make this documentary film a success,” Len Brown said. “A big thank you also goes out to the Ashtabula Foundation, the Robert S. Morrison Foundation, and the many others who donated to this documentary film project.”
TV and radio personality Laura Steele served as emcee for the “Studio 54” disco-themed event to coincide with the gala’s 54th anniversary.
The event took place at the LaCentre Conference and Banquet Facility in Westlake.
The film focuses on the snowy night when a Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway train headed through Ashtabula during a blizzard. The bridge over the Ashtabula River collapsed under the weight, sending 97 people to a fiery death. It was one of the deadliest man-made disasters of the 19th Century.
The Browns began researching and writing the film 11 years ago.
The historical disaster film used actors to reenact key scenes and includes interviews with historians and engineering experts.
Filming took more than four years, with the team working through the pandemic, Brown said.
The film premiered Dec. 29, 2022 — the anniversary of the crash — on PBS station WQLN in Erie, Pa., which is the sponsoring station.
The award-winning documentary will be shown at 2 a.m. today and 4 p.m. Sunday on Western Reserve PBS, and at 1 p.m. Saturday on Western Reserve’s Fusion channel.
For more information, go to https://www.engineeringtragedy.com/
