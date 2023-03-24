ASHTABULA — After 57 years in business, city barber Richard Tulino is planning to close his doors on March 31.
“I can’t believe I have been doing it this long,” Tulino said during a Thursday morning interview at his shop on Lake Avenue in the Harbor.
“It’s only the job I’ve ever had, except three years of delivering the Star Beacon,” he said with a laugh.
“My journey in barbering began in 1966, two weeks after I graduated from Saint John High School.” A neighbor asked Tulino what he was going to do and then suggested he go to Ohio Barber College.
The rest is now an almost six-decade patch of history.
Tulino took him up on the idea and his father took out a loan for $1,200 for tuition and fees for the school. He said $1,200 was a lot of money back then and the same training can run more than $18,000 now.
“Every Sunday night dad gave me $20 for the week’s expenses. I would head for the train station every Monday morning, [and] buy my ticket to Cleveland,” he said. Tulino said he stayed all week at the YMCA on Pearl Road.
“By the end of the first week, I informed the instructor I wanted to quit,” Tulino said.
He said the instructor asked him to give it another week.
Tulino stayed the extra week and still had to work through some challenges for several more weeks. He ended up staying at the school, graduated and went on to cut hair for dozens of Ashtabula families.
“The Barber College has now been replaced with a Dollar General store and both the YMCA and and the cosmetology school, across the street, have both been torn down,” Tulino said.
“I returned to Ashtabula to start my barber apprenticeship at Sandella’s barbershop on West Prospect Road.”
He said haircuts were $2 at the time.
“The Beatles were popular and so was long hair. I quickly learned how to cut the new trend,” he said.
In 1968, Tulino was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served a two-year tour of duty, including 16 months in Germany.
He said everyone needed a haircut and he refined his skills in Germany.
“After duty hours I worked at the local non-commissioned officers club barbershop with a German barber,” Tulino said.
“The German barber could only cut hair with a clipper in one hand and a beer in the other. I never did let him cut my hair!” he said.
After his tour of duty, Tulino returned and opened his own shop, where he has worked for 52 years.
“I feel very fortunate to have been able to do a job I really loved doing. I have enjoyed talking with the guys and making them look good,” Tulino said. “I have met a lot of wonderful people from all walks of life and will certainly miss all of them.”
Tulino said he has cut hair for four or five generations of numerous families. He said he liked giving the first haircut to young children, but it wasn’t always easy.
Tulino said sometimes it took three people to hold the child down and he always told families that the first haircut wouldn’t look great, but was a first step to a life-long regular haircut experience.
Tulino said the children were presented with a “lock of hair, and a first-cut certificate to commemorate the occasion. He said cartoons were on the television and laughter in the air.
“Soon they too graduated high school, then college, got married, had children of their own and brought their sons in for that first haircut,” he said.
Tulino said the pandemic was the biggest challenge of his career.
“Suddenly gone were the days when guys would gather in the shop and socialize about everything while they waited their turn in the chair,” he said.
The return to “normal” for barbers has not really occurred.
Tulino said his wife and children have been encouraging him to retire for quite some time, but he just recently decided the time had come.
He said a friend was a barber for 55 years and he has now beat that by two years.
Tulino said there were a lot of amusing stories over the years and one of them included his father, who had bankrolled his training.
He said he became aware that his father was frequenting another barbershop and confronted him about it. Tulino said his dad was going to his godson’s shop.
“It doesn’t look good when my own father is going to another shop,” he said with a laugh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.