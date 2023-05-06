ASHTABULA — “Enchanted,” the 2023 spring dance concert by Ballet Theatre Ashtabula, opens this weekend at the Ashtabula Arts Center.
The concert features classical and contemporary ballet, contemporary dance, and modern dance performed by BTA’s Senior Company Division dancers, and will include excerpts from Prokofiev’s “Cinderella,” with dancers Avery Nank and Naomi Sanford sharing the title role.
Performance dates for “Enchanted” are May 6-7 and 12-14, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Advance Sale Tickets are $15 Adult, $13 Senior/Student/Military, and $11 Child 2-12. Pay What You Can Pricing is available. For tickets at the door, add $2. Get tickets at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org.
“So many people in our community know ‘The Nutcracker,’ but not as many have seen the spring dance concert, and it goes above and beyond,” said Clover Robinson, director of dance at the Arts Center. “We have that classical ballet they’re used to seeing in ‘The Nutcracker,’ but then we also give them all these other styles of dance, with choreography that is just as complex and beautiful as what they see at Christmas, but with more variety. This year we have Chuck Berry and Lauryn Hill right there with ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Coppelia.’ Some of the pieces have been choreographed by BTA alumni Katherine Horrigan and Amaris LaSalle, and I’m so happy they were able to come back and work with our dancers. We can’t wait to share these performances with our audiences.”
The concert will be streamed at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with dancers chatting live with watchers. Access is $10 and can be purchased at ashtabulaartscenter.org.
There will also be two performances of BTA’s Young Children’s Dance Recital, where dancers as young as three will get to showcase the skills they’ve learned in class, while Junior Company Division dancers perform original choreography. Young Children’s Recital performances are today and and 2 p.m. May 13. Advance Sale recital tickets are $10 (for tickets at the door add $2) and can also be ordered at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
