JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency received StormReady accreditation from the National Weather Service.
Raelene Campbell, from the National Weather Service’s Cleveland office, said the StormReady certification recognizes counties who have plans to respond to weather-related disasters and emergencies.
“Everything from just basic thunderstorms up to winter weather, especially here, and things like that,” Campbell said.
Thirty-eight counties in Ohio are certified. Some cities and universities also get the certification, she said.
After an entity applies for the certification, a statewide committee reviews their application, followed by a site-visit and a final committee vote, Campbell said. The process generally takes about three months, but the county’s application took longer due to vacations.
The county will have to renew their certification every four years, Campbell said.
The certification process requires a number of steps, including having more than one method of receiving storm warnings and alerting the public, creating a system to monitor local weather, promoting local readiness through community seminars, and training severe weather spotters, Campbell said.
EMA Director Mike Fitchet thanked the staff for their work on the project.
EMA Deputy Director Tim Settles described the steps the EMA had to take to complete for the StormReady certification. There are a number of ways the EMA can monitor the weather, he said. They also purchased 100 weather radios to be used by county departments.
“This is very timely, this presentation,” Settles said. “This is National Preparedness Month, so we’re going to use this as part of our campaign this month to educate the community.”
Commissioner J.P. Ducro read a proclamation congratulating the EMA on completing the process.
