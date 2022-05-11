JEFFERSON — Fourth graders learned about government literally from a seat of power on Tuesday morning at village hall.
Jefferson Elementary School Principal Alexander Anderson said he began talking with Jefferson Clerk/Treasurer Patricia Fisher last fall about the possibility of creating a live learning experience.
“Patty Fisher has been great. She came over and did an election,” Anderson said. The children voted in as mayor, council members and other officials took their chairs like it was a real council meeting.
Henley Wolfert was one of the successful candidates who served as mayor during a council session. She said it was a good experience.
“I learned it’s fun being mayor. I got to bang the gavel,” she said. Wolfert and her classmates also got to learn how a meeting is run, how long the public can talk and other important aspects of month-to-month village government.
Several hundred feet away the real Jefferson mayor, Brian Diehl, was introducing students to his job followed by various department heads that explained their jobs to the young students.
Diehl explained his role as mayor to the students at the Jefferson Recreation Center large group meeting room. “I try to be here a couple of days a week and for council meetings,” he said.
Jefferson Street Department Foreman William Hitchcock discussed his role in the village. “We serve the public,” he said. He said the department fixes roads, replaces sidewalks, replaces street signs and many other tasks needed to keep the village running smoothly.
Hitchcock urged the students to learn tasks early in life. “This is the time to start learning things from your parents that will benefit you later in life,” he said.
Fisher also explained the importance of village committees that help create legislation to bring to council meetings. She also said village residents have input in their government as well.
“Residents have a chance to come in and talk to council about their questions,” she said. “Each person who comes to the meeting has only five minutes,” Fisher said of the opportunity to speak to council at the meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month.
