JEFFERSON – Village officials are working toward the construction of a new electronic gate at East Park, site of a dog-walking park, said Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio.
He said a new electronic gate will relieve village workers of the responsibility of opening the gate in the morning and closing it at night.
Presently, members of the street department open the gate in the morning and the police department handles the responsibility at night. He said sometimes police have more pressing matters that understandably makes it a challenge to complete the task
The village has started conversations with a fence company to build a fence that will open automatically at dawn and close when it gets dark. Martuccio said a sensor from inside will allow vehicles already in the park to leave if the gate locks.
A visitor to council also expressed concern about excessive barking at the park, Martuccio said. He said the village has placed signs asking dog owners to control excessive barking and be thoughtful of others at the park. He said it is a challenge to discipline people over loud barking at a dog park, but asks people to be respectful of others.
Martuccio said progress is being made on the organization of the September Bluegrass Festival to be held Sept. 10 at Giddings Park. He said finalizing sponsors by June 1 is the next goal toward the return of the festival return after its debut last year.
In other business:
• Village council heard the third reading of a resolution to amend ordinances to meet changed policies that stem from changes in state law.
•Approved the hiring of a part-time clerk at the recreation department and a part-time custodian.
