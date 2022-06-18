CONNEAUT — Firefighters from at least eight departments battled a barn fire on Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Dibble Road.
The fire occurred at the southern end of Dibble Road and was difficult to fight because there were large bales of hay stored in the barn, said Conneaut Fire Chief Steven Lee.
The call came in just after 5 p.m.
"It was going," Lee said of the fire burning through the structure. He added that the call came in as a structure fire that occurred as a baler was operating.
Lee said the fire is under investigation and firefighters were still on the scene well into the evening.
Firefighters from Conneaut, Sheffield, North Kingsville, Monroe, Springfield (Pa.), Kingsville, Lake City (Pa.) and Ashtabula Township responded to the blaze.
Lee said it was a very manpower-intensive fire as they almost had to pull each hay bale apart to stop the spread.
Firefighters directed traffic at the intersection of Dibble Road and Route 20 and trucks and other vehicles were parked along the road leading to the property where the fire occurred.
Lee said the cattle were out in the pasture at the time of the fire. He said there were no injuries reported.
Large packages of water bottles were made available for the firefighters, who spent hours battling the blaze in windy conditions.
A fire hydrant was located near the driveway to the property which was helpful for firefighters, Lee said.
