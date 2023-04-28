WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Eight fire departments battled a blaze at 4489 U.S. Route 6 late Friday afternoon near the Creek Road intersection.
Wayne Fire Chief Mike Semai said the call came in at 5:01 p.m. and Andover Fire Department was the first on the scene and found smoke billowing from the house.
The Ohio Highway Patrol assisted in traffic control and fire engines also blocked the road to give firefighters the chance to battle the blaze.
Semai said the fire was kept to mostly the outside walls and nobody was hurt. He said a mother and her two children live at the home and the fire caused significant smoke damage to the inside but it was unclear how much internal fire damage might have occurred.
“It is all smoke-filled,” he said
Semai said the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.
Semai departments from Wayne, Andover, North Shenango, Rome, Jamestown, Kinsman, Orwell and Dorset responded to the scene.
Signs were set up about a mile west of the fire to keep motorists from going west on Route 6. The OHP also responded to a crash in the area.
Firefighters were still on the scene at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.