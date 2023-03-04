ASHTABULA — From authentic 19th century ghost stories to creepy modern-day encounters, the Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk is the only tour of its kind in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
March’s “History on Tap,” presented by the Ashtabula Maritime Museum, will feature Chris Martello, tour guide of Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk. Her talk will begin at 6 p.m. March 14 at Cloven Hoof Brewing Company.
The tours, featuring Martello in costume, take place during the summer season. Groups gather outside the Harbor Perk, 1003 Bridge St., and set off for a ghostly tour of the historic harbor.
Many who visit Bridge Street have little idea of what went on there in the 1800s, but those who go on the Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk can hear Martello share all the spine-tingling true tales. She calls the 90-minute walk a historical journey through the Ashtabula Harbor with a haunted twist.
Martello’s path to becoming a tour guide began when she started reading about the historic harbor while researching her family’s history, including her great-grandfather, who suffered a fatal stab wound there. Then she visited all of the area’s museums and researched local history at the Ashtabula County District Library.
Some of Martello’s favorite historically rooted stories about the Ashtabula Harbor include Finnish dock workers at the Port of Ashtabula, the 40 bars that once lined Bridge Street and the conflicts between the Irish and the Finns.
Martello promises to share some newly discovered stories for History on Tap.
The program is free, but everyone is responsible for purchasing his or her own beverages.
Cloven Hoof may have some light snacks available for purchase as well. Doors open at 5 p.m.
For more information about History on Tap, join the museum’s Facebook page or follow on Instagram. If you have a suggestion for a future program, email the Outreach and Education Committee at media@ashtabulamaritime.org.
