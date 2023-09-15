ASHTABULA — People seem to love a good-scary story, especially this time of year.
Chris Martello is no stranger to storytelling as she is in her sixth year of entertaining at the Eerie Harbor Ghost Walk in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
“This area earned the title as the World’s Greatest Iron-Ore Port for 25 years in the late 1800’s,” she said. “It has definitely had its ups and downs yet it is now a beautiful, restored harbor town with many shops, restaurants, festivals and yes, bars.”
Martello’s idea to develop this tour came as Labor Day was approaching in 2018. She had been reading a couple books about life in the harbor in the 1800’s. She realized she had many unanswered questions about her Finnish ancestors who settled there long ago.
After spending the afternoon on the river in a kayak with her grandson, Martello walked nearby to a shop and told her friend, “I’m going to start a tour here! I need to tell the story,” she said. She shared that vision as she went around town telling business owners her plan. Through her conversations with them she soon realized — it was a ghost walk in the works.
Martello has a good basis for storytelling as she has been a member of Toastmasters International for more than 15 years. She is currently the president of Chardon Toastmasters, a vibrant, highly ranked club – often earning the President’s Distinguished honor. This is the highest honor a Toastmaster Club can earn.
Ghost Tours take place every Fridays with a charge of $15 for adults, $10 for youth age 12 and under.
“There has not been a raise in fee for the entire six years, just increase in attendees,” Martello said. “Private tours of eight or more people can be arranged at your convenience.”
She also gives presentations to organizations.
When she is not giving tours, her life is busy running the Herb Garden Bed and Breakfast in Jefferson, or restoring their beautiful century- old barn with her husband, Paul.
Call or text 440 228-8458 to reserve a spot on the tour or speak with her. She loves to tell the story.
