ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Buckeye Area Local School officials are evaluating water damage to Edgewood High School after pipes burst late on Christmas Day or early in the day Monday, said BALS Superintendent Patrick Colucci.
Colucci said the damage occurred after a Christmas Day maintenance check and was found when school employees arrived on Dec. 26. He said there was significant damage to the school.
“It was a few pipes throughout the building,” Colucci said.
He said a company was hired to do the clean-up work and plumbers are evaluating repair work. Colucci said there is a meeting scheduled today to evaluate what needs to happen before school can be reopened.
Colucci indicated the return-to-school plan would be completed sometime this weekend.
“We are hoping to return to school on [Jan. 3],” Colucci said of the first day of school after Christmas break.
He said the plumbers and school staff will evaluate the situation and decide on reopening plans.
“We may have to do a couple of days by remote,” he said.
Colucci said the insurance adjustors will be evaluating the situation and handle the claim. He said there have been a variety of other school districts faced with similar problems throughout northeastern Ohio.
The Geauga County Maple Leaf reported an almost identical scenario that occurred late Christmas Day or early Monday morning at Chardon High School, creating damage a pipe froze and broke.
Colucci said Edgewood High School Athletic Director Steve Kray has made necessary adjustments for practice and competition schedules this week.
The Warriors boys basketball team moved games and practices to SPIRE Institute and wrestling was moved to Conneaut High School, Colucci said. Girls basketball practices were moved to Braden Middle School.
