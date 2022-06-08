Edgewood High School seniors received a lot of advice on Tuesday evening as they prepared to get their diplomas and embark on the next phase of their lives.
Hundreds of people packed the school’s gymnasium to congratulate their loved ones as they prepare to move on to college, the military or the workforce.
Sean Sheldon, the Class of 2022 student council president, welcomed his classmates, students and families to the commencement exercises.
“I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish. ...I am glad to call each of you classmates and friends,” he said.
Edgewood High School Principal Michael Notar thanked the staff and students for making the last four years a special time for him. “I truly enjoy coming to work every day,” he said.
Notar also acknowledged many of the accomplishments of the students, including five Eagle Scouts from the class.
The Class of 2022 also heard from two commencement speakers, including alumni Kathryn Shelby, Class of 1977; and Scott Ensell, Class of 1983.
Shelby spent 27 years working at Ashtabula County Medical Center and helped her family start the Shelby Family Foundation.
“From this day forward, you will always be a Warrior. ..Inside you there are answers to the problems we face,” she said while urging students to be brave and set high standards.
She also urged the students be brave enough to be themselves and stand up for justice and exhibit integrity in daily life.
Ensell, who now lives in Houston, TX., and works in the trucking industry, provided nuggets of information to remember and urged the students to not waste their time. “So much of life is wasted by bad decisions,” he said.
“Make a difference. Be impactful. Live an intentional life with direction,” he said.
Caroline Nelson, the salutatorian, reminded classmates that they have a chance to reshape their future. “At the end of high school, the decisions you made won’t define your life,” she said.
“As we are handed our diplomas today, we are given a fresh start,” Nelson said. She urged her classmates to remember all the special memories with friends doing activities they enjoyed.
Ian McIntyre said it was impossible to think of the Class of 2022’s high school experience without remembering the effects of COVID-19.
“One thing I’ve learned is that we don’t have as much time as we think,” he said of the people and experiences that were lost to the pandemic.
“It is important to cherish the time you have. All of us have a loved one that was taken away far too early,” he said.
The Class of 2022 was presented by the Class of 2023 Student Council President Josephine Measel and Class of 2023 STUCO Vice President Mackaylee Overly and diplomas were presented by Mary Wisnyai, Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education President Mary Wisnyai.
