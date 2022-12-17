HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Edgewood High School graduate Justin Thompson was happy to walk across the stage Friday night after taking a slightly different path to college graduation than many traditional students.
After graduating from high school in 2009, Thompson said he went to the University of Toledo but dropped out due to some life changes and didn’t go back for a long time.
Once Thompson got rolling he found a lot of success at Kent State Ashtabula before finishing up his degree at Kent State University main campus.
He said starting at Kent State Ashtabula was perfect for him.
“I am graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in environmental studies and political science,” he said.
Thompson said he started back to school in 2019 right before COVID-19 changed the face of education, but it sort of worked in his favor.
“COVID was kind of a blessing to me. It saved me a year (of room and board at Kent State University Main Campus.
He said he was able to participate in a PhD preparatory program for first-generation college students.
“I am applying to a bunch of grad schools,” he said. Thompson said he is also applying for several positions at Kent State Ashtabula and Kent State University Main Campus.
“I will find out in March and April,” he said of which of the options will be the best for him at this time.
Thompson was the student speaker for Friday evening’s commencement at SPIRE Institute.
