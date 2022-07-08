JEFFERSON — Early voting for the Aug. 2 special election has begun at the Ashtabula County Board of Elections office in Jefferson.
Early voting started on Wednesday, and will take place on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 22. The week of July 25-29, early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m..
Early voting will be available on Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday, July 31, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Monday, Aug. 1, form 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..
Board of Elections Director John Mead said as of Thursday afternoon approximately 10 people had already voted early, and a number of absentee ballot requests have already been mailed out.
There are no issues on the ballot, Mead said.
“It is truly a primary, with the Republican side having the contested races,” he said.
Ashtabula County’s ballot will only include state representative and state central committee races, according to information from the Board of Elections.
Due to legal disputes over redistricting, the races were not on the May 3 primary ballot.
Redistricting significantly shifted the representation of Ashtabula County.
The 99th District, which previously covered the majority of the county, is now comprised of Conneaut, North Kingsville, Ashtabula, Ashtabula Township, Saybrook Township, Plymouth Township, Geneva, Geneva Township, Geneva-on-the-Lake, Harpersfield Township and Trumbull Township, along with portions of Geauga County.
The remaining areas in Ashtabula County are part of the 65th District, which also includes portions of Trumbull County.
Races on the Democratic Party ballot are uncontested, with Abby Kovacs seeking the Democratic nomination for the 99th district, and no Democrat seeking the nomination for 65th district seat.
On the Republican ballot, the 99th district race is unopposed, with incumbent Sarah Fowler Arthur seeking re-election. In the 65th district, Republicans Randy Law and Mike Loychik are seeking their party’s nomination.
Loychik currently represents the 63rd District in the State House.
Democratic state central committee races are also uncontested, but on the Republican ballot, Steve DeBolt, Charles W. Johnston, Randy Law and Casey O’Brien are seeking the men’s 32nd district central committee seat, and Nancy McArthur, Melissa Pope and Kathi Creed are seeking the women’s 32nd district central committee seat.
“It’s important to vote, regardless of what’s on the ballot, because we’re going through the whole process.” Mead said. “Why not come out and vote, keep in the habit?”
