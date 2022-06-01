SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Marjorie Drought has seen a lot of changes in the last century.
Drought grew up on a farm in Madison before marrying at 18 and raising a family in Geneva. She said she wasn’t overly fond of life on the farm, but helped out where she could.
She turns 105 years old on Saturday and was very aware of her surroundings and ready to answer questions during a Tuesday interview at Saybrook Landing.
The last several years have been hard for Drought and her two daughters, Terri Siebeneck and Pat Talkington. Siebeneck said the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were extremely difficult.
“It was terrible. She [Drought] has always been a social person. We spent Christmas [2020] outside her room all bundled up,” Siebeneck said of the challenges they faced when staying at another facility during the most difficult of times.
Drought said she remembers growing up on the family farm next door to her grandparents. She said she spent a lot of time with her grandparents, who had 12 children. Some of her aunts were younger than she was.
Drought said she didn’t like school and did not graduate. but married at 18 and started a family after moving to Geneva. Talkington and Siebeneck said they didn’t know why she didn’t like school because she was very good at math and helped family members with their studies.
Talkington said the family had one of the first televisions in the area because they had a small appliance store. She said her father took the televisions to area families and let them use them for a week as a marketing tool.
Drought said she remembers going to dances several times a week that cost 15 cents to attend.
Talkington said Drought has four children, nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Drought worked at several businesses in the Geneva area including Gerricks, Dick’s Bakery and Homestead Nursing Home, her daughters said.
“She went to all her grandchildren’s sporting events,” Siebeneck said. She also enjoyed participating in sports.
Drought played intramural basketball as a child and was still playing community volleyball in her 60s, Talkington said.
