MORGAN TOWNSHIP — A crash that killed Tammy L. Vaux on Thursday afternoon is still under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to a press release from the agency.
“A white Ford f-250 was traveling northbound on State Route 45. The Ford F-250 traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, a tree, and overturned ejecting the driver,” the press release states.
The crash occurred around 1:24 p.m. on Thursday on State Route 45 near the Tische Road intersection.
Vaux was the only occupant of the vehicle and there were no other vehicles involved, the release states. She was transported to UH Geauga Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
South Central Ambulance District, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department, Morgan Hose Fire Department and Rome Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Morgan Hose Fire Chief Shaun Buehner said the truck bed and the vehicle separated when the truck rolled over.
The address of the deceased and her age were not provided by the OHP.
