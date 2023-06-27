ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A roll-over motor vehicle accident occurred Monday morning at Route 20 and Schenley Avenue, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The one-vehicle accident occurred at about 6:30 a.m., according to OHP reports.
The driver, Darrius Smith, 29, of Ashtabula, told troopers he fell asleep at the wheel of his Chevy Impala and drove off the side of the road, according to reports.
The vehicle rolled over in the grassy embankment and Smith received minor injuries, according to OHP reports.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ashtabula Township Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to OHP report.
Sleepiness can result in crashes any time of the day or night, but three factors are most commonly associated with drowsy-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Drowsy-driving crashes:
• Occur most frequently between midnight and 6 a.m., or in the late afternoon. At both times of the day, people experience dips in their body’s internal clock that regulates sleep.
• Often involve only a single driver (and no passengers) running off the road at a high rate of speed with no evidence of braking.
• Frequently occur on rural roads and highways.
To avoid falling asleep while driving, make it a priority to get eight hours of sleep at night and if you must drive during peak sleepiness times, stay vigilant for signs of drowsiness, especially if you are driving alone, according to the NHTSA.
