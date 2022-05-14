HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Hanna Mathias beat her Lakeside High School classmates to graduation by two weeks on Friday night, earning an associate degree in Business Management Technology from Kent State Ashtabula.
Kent Ashtabula Dean Susan Stocker, participating in her last graduation before her late June retirement, said Mathias earned her degree through the cooperative program that allows high school student to take advanced classes at the university free of charge.
Stocker said Mathias received a full scholarship to Ohio State University, where she plans to get a double major.
Dozens of Kent State graduates made the walk to their chairs on the practice field on the inside of the SPIRE Institute Track having made many sacrifices to earn their degrees, Stocker said.
Another student spent 13 years taking one class at a time to earn an associate degree in criminal justice, while serving as fire chief for the city of Conneaut. Steve Lee said he hopes to use his degree in the years to come, perhaps with the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office.
Tabatha Sherbourne braved snowy weather to travel north from her home in Cortland to earn an associate degree in nursing. She said she developed strong relationships with her fellow students and had some really good professors.
Ashley Leveto-Dean, of Conneaut, earned a four-year Bachelor’s Degree in Technical and Applied Studies and has already reaped positive benefits from the experience. She said she has been a salesperson with General Mills for eight years, but was recently promoted to regional sales leader for the company covering Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
“The degree paid off two months before I received it,” she said.
Stocker said the evening was bittersweet for her, but thanked the families of all the graduates for their sacrifice to help their loved ones achieve success.
“To receive a degree during a pandemic is nothing short of amazing,” she said.
Stocker also paid her respects to Kent State Ashtabula former employees including longtime professors Bob McCarthy (physics), and Geri Dailey (physical education) who died earlier this year.
Ashtabula Area College Committee President Ryan Richards presented the Community Service Award to financial planner James E. Mayer Jr. Richards said Mayer has not only helped residents build wealth, but has also given himself wholeheartedly to the community.
Mayer then presented Stocker with an award from Growth Partnership of Ashtabula County.
“That’s not fair,” she said of the surprise.
Tamra Courey presented the prestigious Roger T. Beitler Distinguished Former Student Award. to Christian Siebeneck, who earned an associated of science degree in computer technology and a bachelor’s degree in computer science and networking from Kent State Ashtabula.
Siebeneck worked for many years at GreatWave Communications in Conneaut as a leader in the company and he also served as chief technologist at Ideastream Public Media In Cleveland. His present position is chief technology and operating officer at Twin Cities Public Television in Minnesota.
Siebeneck urged students to keep learning and work together with fellow employees.
“It takes teams. Teams are what change organizations,” he said.
