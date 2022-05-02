PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — Folding chairs lined a grassy area near the intersection of Runkle Avenue and Howard Avenue on Saturday as draft horses from all over northeastern Ohio showed their plowing techniques.
Joel Baldwin, a Sheffield Township farmer, organized the event for the second straight year on a piece of land he has been renting to farm for about 20 years.
“I really enjoy getting together with like-minded people,” Baldwin said. He said the joy of draft horses plowing the earth has been skipped over by multiple generations.
“I’ve actually pretty much farmed my entire life,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin said he uses his Percherons as much as he can while farming area land, but will finish the Runkle Avenue property with his tractor.
“This is a nice way we can get together,” Baldwin said. He said six teams of draft horses attended the inaugural event last year but eight teams came this year and more were expected later in the day.
The “Plow Day” teams even gave rides to people interested in experiencing a trip north and south on the property. The event was free and Baldwin hopes to have it every year.
He said the property is really good because of the gravelly soil that makes it easier to plow after rainy periods.
Baldwin said he rotates crops planted on the property and will be planting soybeans this year. “We are a certified organic [operation],” he said.
Larry Owens, of Andover, also brought a team of horses to the event and said he came “just to have fun.” He said he does not farm with his 10 draft horses but does show them at area fairs.
“We do a six-horse pull,” Owens said. He said he will often take the horses on a five-mile trip to downtown Andover to hit McDonald’s or other eateries in the area.
Representatives of the East Plymouth Grange sold food at the event and were able to raise some money for the restoration of the 100-year-old hall, said grange representative Denise Hodges.
