ASHTABULA — Images of Martin Luther King Jr. giving his last sermon flickered across a video screen at Hiawatha Church of God in Christ on Sunday morning as hearts and minds came together to remember the Civil Rights leader’s legacy.
Elder Kevin Sargent led several songs in honor of King and reminded worshippers of the price he, and others, paid to allow for some changes in American society.
“Think of our forefathers and foremothers that were bitten by dogs. ... They were beaten and lynched so we could be standing here today,” Sargent said.
In the video, King discussed the balance of life and calling. “Like everybody I would like to live a long life. ... But I am not concerned with that now,” he said during a speech in Memphis on April 3, 1968, the day before his assassination.
“I want you to know that as a people we will get to the promised land,” he said.
Clifford Kimbrough, the Church or God in Christ jurisdictional bishop for Northwest Ohio, is the interim pastor of the church and remembers the assassination of King.
“I was still in high school when Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated,” Kimbrough said.
He said he and his friends didn’t know what his death meant, but over the years a deeper understanding of the importance of King’s work became apparent.
“We appreciate the legacy he left behind,” Kimbrough said.
He also said the legacy continues as each individual works toward the goal of equality and justice.
Ada Carmichael, a member of Peoples Baptist Church in Ashtabula, said she believes Dr. King had a dream and that someday it will come true.
James Henry, a deacon at Peoples Baptist Church, said King’s mission of justice and equality for all people is still important today. “[King] is a man who had everything but sacrificed everything,” he said.
Henry said equality is important because not only are the oppressed burdened but also those who hold others down. “Freedom doesn’t have [a] color,” he said.
Local leaders indicate there weren’t any specific local Martin Luther King Jr. events, but in Erie, Pennsylvania and Cleveland activities are planned.
In Erie, an 11:30 a.m. march is planned from Perry Square to the Martin Luther King Center on Chestnut Street to be followed by a program inside the center.
A prayer service is also scheduled for 6 p.m. at Gannon University’s “Mary Seat of Wisdom Chapel” and will include King’s work in an ecumenical service.
Institutions on University Circle in Cleveland are coordinating activities to honor King’s legacy today with reflective interaction on social justice. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum will focus on Dr. King’s legacy with free admission to the museum and live music, in addition to programs focusing on King and his vision for equality.
