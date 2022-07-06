Dr. Kevin Andryc has taken over as Chief Medical Officer for UH hospitals in Conneaut and Geneva.
Andryc, born and raised in Erie, Pa., has been practicing medicine for 15 years, the last seven of which he has spent as the ER Director for UH Conneaut and Geneva.
He had been serving as interim CMO since Jan. 1, and started as the permanent CMO on June 1, according to a press release from UH.
“The biggest thing for the CMO is, you’re representing the physicians and the providers, you’re being a kind of liaison between administration and the providers,” Andryc said. “I also work closely with the Chief Nursing Officer.”
The job also includes correcting issues that may arise and continuing the culture at UH Conneaut and Geneva, he said.
Efficiency and high quality care are goals of UH.
“Our goal is to be very efficient, but with a very high quality of care,” Andryc said. “So that’s one of the things I’ll kind of be working on. In addition to that, the one big goal I have at the site, for Geneva and Conneaut, is to keep that same level of care of main campus.
“I’d love to see the same level of care we have at main campus, but have that feel, the love, the caring of community hospitals,” he said.
Andryc said he sees patients he knew growing up, and other patients know family members who are dentists in Albion, Pa.
“It’s always nice to have a bit of that hometown feel,” Andryc said.
Andryc said having a positive attitude is important for success in life.
“That being said, you’ve got to have fun with this adventure called life,” Andryc said.
Andryc previously worked at Hillcrest Hospital and Kane Community Hospital.
“I am confident that Dr. Andryc’s robust experience will help us advance our UH mission, vision and values,” said Dr Donald DeCarlo, Chief Medical Officer of UH East Market said in the press release.. “This is an especially exciting year as we celebrate UH Conneaut Medical Center’s 100th anniversary. Our leadership team looks forward to continuing to collaborate with Dr. Andryc as we plan for the future of our hospitals in Ashtabula County.”
