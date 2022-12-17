GENEVA — Myke Dowd is returning to the city as recreation director after five years with the Ashtabula County Juvenile Court.
On Oct. 24, 1997 Dowd began her first stint as Geneva Recreation director and served in that position for 20 years before leaving for the job in Ashtabula. Dowd said she plans to continue to work for the court in addition to her new job in Geneva.
“It is nice to come home,” Dowd said.
The position was formally a part time job and now will be a full-time position, Dowd said. She said she loves the city and is excited to be working in her hometown again.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said he is excited to have Dowd on board and announced the appointment at a recent city council meeting. He said he will sit down with Dowd to review more detailed plans on the direction of the department.
Twenty-five years is a long time and the community’s needs have changed.
“When I first started, the big push was senior walking in the gym was the priority,” she said.
Dowd said she had little direction the first time around. She said she asked for a syllabus of responsibilities and the city manager at the time laughed and said, “You aren’t in college anymore.”
Dowd said she spent the first day trying to figure out the next steps but moved on and enjoyed her years as recreation director. She left for a full-time job in 2017. She said she is looking forward to sitting down with Varckette and setting priorities.
Presently the department oversees soccer, travel basketball and third- to sixth-grade basketball, Dowd said.
“I would love to start doing volleyball,” she said.
Dowd said the needs of the community will be the deciding factor in future programming. She said she expects to keep many of the existing programs.
Dowd got her bachelor’s degree in political science from Kent State and did not participate in any athletics except one season of junior high track.
When she got the job 25 years ago, her father made a home-made a sign with her name and position. She thought it was gone for good, but her daughter recently found it.
Just in time for her to put proudly back on her desk.
