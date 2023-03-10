ANDOVER — Quality bedding accessories will be one more reason to go to the Ashtabula County Home Show this weekend at Ashtabula Towne Square.
The Sheet House is owned by Dale Reibold and offers a wide variety of sheets, blankets and pillowcases, said business spokesperson Lara Reibold.
The sheets are made with a 1,600-thread count that is extremely soft and durable, she said. They are high quality microfiber sheets that are very soft and durable, Lara Reibold said.
The sheets can be quite costly but are affordable at the Home Show. She said the quality sheets are $25 for twin and twin XL sizes and $30 for larger beds.
Lara Reibold said the business is about 15 years old but has been owned by Dale Reibold for about 18 months. She said bedding can be purchased at the Home Show or at www.sheet-house.com.
A unique attribute to the fitted sheet is a big drawing card for customers.
“The fitted sheet with elastic that goes all the way around,” she said. “We have 12 colors that are available.”
Shows throughout Ashtabula and Trumbull counties have been at the forefront of the business. Reibold said they enjoy going to the shows in northeastern Ohio and a few in Pennsylvania.
Blankets are also available for $30 and are 50 inches by 70 inches she said.
