JEFFERSON — A man who was shaped by the military found healing through his relationship with his dog and is now working to help others experience positive relationships with their canine pals.
Travis Lloyd grew up in a military household, living most of his formative years abroad and never strayed far from that disciplined lifestyle. He spent time in Germany, Japan, Israel and eventually ended up spending eight years in Afghanistan where he was a logistics contractor setting up front-line camps for the U.S. military.
After eight years of intense work, Lloyd needed to find his way back to civilian life. It was not an easy path.
Lorrie Lloyd, Travis’s mother, worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for decades including eight years as an official military member and more than a decade as a contractor. She also spent time in Afghanistan at the same time her son was working there.
She said Travis had two brothers who served in the military. The boys’ rather did as well.
When Travis Lloyd was ready to come home, his brothers and mother met him in Germany.
“I just cracked,” Travis said of the PTSD symptoms he was living with.
He said if it wasn’t for his family and his dog he wouldn’t have made it back to a normal civilian life.
“When I first came home, I was really struggling,” Lloyd said.
He said he loved his work with the contractors and daily contact with military personnel.
“It was the greatest thing I had ever done,” he said.
It was hard to walk away from the deep relationships and day to day challenges.
Lorrie said it took the family’s concerted efforts to get him ready to get on a plane to come back to the United States, where he hadn’t spent much of his life.
Travis Lloyd said he received a service dog, Kiro, that helped re-introduce him to the world. He took a Top Tier dog training class in Florida and decided he would like to spend his life training dogs.
After a trip to the Jefferson area to visit a girlfriend, Lloyd said he liked the small-town feel of the community and decided to move to Ashtabula County. He said he bought a seven-acre property to create a dog training business.
American K9 Dynamics operates to help people know their animals better and train them to be stable pets and also works with potential service and police dogs.
Travis asked his mother to join the venture and after much discussion she agreed to handle the management of the business, as owner, but keeping it as her son’s vision.
Around the same time an uncle, Mike Finney, was completing his career at the MGM Hotel in Las Vegas and was excited about training dogs. he said he tried to get into the field in Nevada but didn’t have the background to work with police dogs.
Finney said when Travis called to ask him to come help with the business it was a “no brainer.” David Gunn, Travis’ cousin, also received an invitation to leave California, during the heart of the coronavirus pandemic, and move to Jefferson.
Gunn also decided to make the leap of faith and moved to the area and his parents soon followed.
Eight members of the extended family now reside in Jefferson and are working to create a state-of-the-art dog training business.
Lloyd said the business will work with pets, service dogs and police dogs. He said the group has a two-, four- and five-week board-and-train option with owners coming during the middle of the program to learn with their dogs.
Lloyd said it is important to be able to read the dog to properly train the animal. He said you must read body language, breathing and how the dogs hair stands on its body.
All of the trainers have earned certifications in various areas of dog training.
Lloyd said he and his partners are committed to working with some of the best dog trainers in the world and bringing that expertise to their customers.
He said he especially enjoys training police dogs and has donated several to police agencies and hopes to continue working in that area through a non-profit business dedicated to providing service dogs for veterans.
