CONNEAUT — Four-legged fur babies – even some friends with feathers and fins – have a special buddy in Carleen Specht.
Specht is the owner of Barks to Meows Pet Sitting, which provides critter day care when owners are away.
Initially a one-woman business launched in 2019 to serve the Conneaut area, Specht now employs six workers who provide pet care across much of Ashtabula County. The range of services offered has grown as well. The basic feeding, play time, mid-day potty breaks and exercise options have been joined by baths and nail-trimming for dogs.
“Not many [competitors] do what I do,” Specht said. “Some are part-time. I do it as a business.”
Specht entered the world of pet care inadvertently about four years ago. Her daughter, Andrea, was looking in on pets, but on a much smaller scale. When Andrea stepped away from her business due to the demands of high school, Specht assumed her daughter’s client list.
“When I took over, it really blossomed,” she said. “It was a fun endeavor, a hobby job that has turned into a full-fledged business.”
Each year brought more and more customers, as word of the service spread. “This year I had to hire help,” Specht said.
The help is appreciated, but Specht said she found it difficult entrusting the care of people’s pets to others – even folks she hired and trained. “Letting go was the hard part,” she said.
On the plus side, the staff enabled Specht and her family to enjoy a recent vacation. The business didn’t miss a beat during her absence, she said.
“The team has been amazing,” Specht said.
Today, Barks to Meows serves 77 clients. While 90 percent are owners seeking care for pets while at work, the summer vacation season traditionally brings more business, Specht said.
“This past year has been phenomenal,” she said.
Most of the pets are dogs and cats, but the Barks to Meows crew can also care for birds and fish – and the occasional chicken, Specht said. A meet-and-greet between pet and caregiver always precedes the signing of any contract to make sure all parties are happy with the arrangement, she said.
Specht and her staff have undergone specialized first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training for animals.
Specht, meanwhile, recently received certification as a professional pet-sitter. Barks to Meows is licensed with the state of Ohio and bonded.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Specht said.
For more information about Barks to Meows Pet Sitting, check out the business on Facebook or visit its website at www.barkstomeowspetsitting.com.
