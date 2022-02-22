SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A “Dixieland Celebration” to celebrate Fat Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Lakeside High School Performing Arts Center.
The Erie Heights Brass Ensemble will reprise their 2018 concert of Dixieland, Ragtime and Blues favorites in the New Orleans style including “Muskrat Tamble,” “Mississippi Rag” and many other favorites, according to a press release from the Lakeside Society for the Performing Arts.
“The event is sponsored by an anonymous donor and hosted by the patrons of the Lakeside Society for the Performing Arts in collaboration with the Ashtabula Area City Schools,” said Board of Directors President Kathleen Milford.
The concert is free of charge, but donations are welcomed. Ashtabula Area City Schools COVID protocols encouraging masking, distancing and gathering in small groups will be in effect,” she said.
The ensemble includes professional musicians from northeast Ohio with numerous participants from Ashtabula County. The group has been performing throughout northeastern Ohio since 1999.
The group normally performs about 30 concerts a year in parks, malls, churches, libraries and schools.
“Adding to the Mardi Gras fun at the March 1 concert will be a Mighty Kimball intermission with local organist Gary Yost, a retired Ashtabula County Common Pleas Judge performing “Tijuana Taxi” and “Stand by Me,” Milford said. Yost will also be accompanied by his four granddaughters on violin and percussion.
