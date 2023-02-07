JEFFERSON — Dozens of families are expected to attend Discover 4-H from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds’ 4-H Expo Building.
Ashtabula County Extension Office Educator Jenna Hoyt said the annual event is a way to recruit new members for area clubs and provide an opportunity for each child to pick a project for 2023.
“Last year we had 250 to 300 [children]. ... It is our largest recruiting event,” Hoyt said.
She said many of the 2022 state fair qualifiers will be in attendance to show their projects and motivate students to pick something they might enjoy doing.
The event is free to the public. 4-H club memberships is open to youth who are at least eight years old and in the third grade or nine years old by Jan. 1. she said.
Hoyt said children who are five years old and in kindergarten by Jan. 1 are invited to participate in the 4-H Cloverbud program, which provides younger children the opportunity to learn more about the 4-H experience.
A new robotics program will also be featured at the event, Hoyt said.
Families are able to walk around the expo building to review all the options for 4-H experiences, including raising animals, cooking, sewing and many other opportunities.
