Youngstown Catholic Diocese Bishop Rev. David J. Bonnar has confirmed the worship site recommendations made by pastors at Our Lady of Peace (Ashtabula) and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Warren).
The confirmations were announced to parishioners at weekend Masses on April 23 and 24.
At Our Lady of Peace Parish in Ashtabula, Bishop Bonnar confirmed the choice of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church as the parish’s primary worship site.
“This will allow the parish to be even more united as the Body of Christ,” said Father Raymond Thomas.
Bishop Bonnar wrote to parishioners, noting, “I am grateful to Father Thomas for his leadership, and for [the parish’s] pastoral and finance councils as they have continued to discern the best path forward.”
All parish weekend Masses will now be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, pending implementation by July 1. Mother of Sorrows Church and St. Joseph Church, Our Lady of Peace Parish’s two secondary sites, will continue to have times for designated prayer and be used for the celebration of Holy Mass at two times during the year. For the time being, funerals may also be celebrated at all three sites.
At St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren, which currently includes the church worship sites of St. James Church and Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, Bishop Bonnar confirmed the choice of St. James Church as the parish’s worship site. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish shares a pastor, Rev. Christopher Cicero, with Blessed Sacrament Parish, also in Warren.
Along with parishes throughout the diocese, the two parishes are working together to adjust their Mass schedule in light of the imminent reality of fewer priests, with one new priest being ordained this year, and nine priest retirements that are effective July 1.
According to church law, each priest is not permitted to celebrate more than three Masses on the weekend. With a shared pastor, Blessed Sacrament Parish will have two weekend Masses (at Blessed Sacrament Church) and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish will have one weekend Mass (at St. James Church), pending final implementation by June 1.
Bishop Bonnar wrote to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parishioners, thanking them for working in partnership with Blessed Sacrament, especially in responding to the recent fire at that parish.
“Your spirit of sharing and communion is the best way for the Church to adapt to changing circumstances,” Bonnar wrote. “It is also a reminder that Church is more than bricks and mortar. It is people uniting to proclaim the joy of the Gospel.”
Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown, has made the following clergy assignments. They are effective July 1, unless otherwise noted.
Very Reverend Raymond Thomas V.F., as canonical pastor of Corpus Christi Parish, Conneaut, and Saint Andrew Bobola Parish, Sheffield, and sharing pastoral care responsibility at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Geneva with Rev. Daniel Finnerty, in addition to his current responsibility as pastor of Our Lady of Peace, Ashtabula.
Rev. Daniel Finnerty, pastoral care responsibility at Our Lady of Peace Parish, Ashtabula, with Very Rev. Ray Thomas, in addition to his current responsibility as pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Geneva, and chaplain at Saint John School.
Rev. John Ettinger, from pastor of Saint Andrew Bobola Parish, Sheffield to pastor of Our Lady of Victory and Saint Patrick Parish, Andover and Kinsman, in addition to his current responsibility as pastor of Saint Joseph Calasanctius Parish, Jefferson.
Rev. Phil Miller, sacramental minister at Saint Andrew Bobola, Sheffield, Our Lady of Peace Parish, Ashtabula, and Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Geneva, in addition to his current responsibility as sacramental minister at Corpus Christi Parish, Conneaut.
Rev. Maciej Mankowski, as pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Massillon, and Saint Mary Parish, Massillon, in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of Saint Barbara Parish, Massillon and canonical pastor of Holy Family Parish, Navarre.
Rev. Brian Cline, as pastor of Saint Joseph Parish, Canton, in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Canton, and chaplain at Canton Central Catholic High School.
Rev. John Keehner, as pastor of Holy Spirit Parish, Uniontown, in addition to his current responsibilities as pastor of Saint Paul Parish, North Canton.
Rev. Simon Mino, from priest-in-residence at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist, Canton, to parochial vicar at Saint Paul Parish, North Canton, and at Holy Spirit Parish, Uniontown. Fr. Mino will reside at Saint Paul Parish, North Canton.
Deacon Richard Johnson and Deacon Nicholas Iarocci will provide diaconal ministry at Our Lady of Peace Parish, Ashtabula; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Geneva; Corpus Christi Parish, Conneaut; and Saint Andrew Bobola Parish, Sheffield.
Deacon Michael Gardner will provide diaconal ministry at Our Lady of Victory and Saint Patrick Parish, Andover and Kinsman, and Saint Joseph Calasanctius Parish, Jefferson.
Bonnar has also made the following assignments of lay ecclesial ministers serving as pastoral associates. They are effective July 1, 2022 unless otherwise noted.
Anne Weeks, as pastoral associate, Holy Spirit Parish, Uniontown.
Nicholas Perkoski, as pastoral associate, Saint Andrew Bobola Parish, Sheffield; Our Lady of Peace Parish, Ashtabula; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Geneva; in addition to his current responsibilities as pastoral associate of Corpus Christi Parish, Conneaut.
