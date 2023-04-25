ASHTABULA — Representatives of the Ashtabula County Board of Developmental Disabilities started a week-long plan of donating books to area libraries.
Austin Thress, an individual who receives services from ACBDD, and Angela Thomas, an outreach specialist for ACBDD, presented a book to the Ashtabula Public Library on Monday afternoon.
Donations are scheduled throughout the week at Ashtabula, Henderson Library, Harbor-Topky Library, Rock Creek Library, Geneva Public Library, Conneaut Library, Kingsville Library, Andover Library and Grand Valley Library.
“We want to promote awareness in our community of people with developmental disabilities. Our focus is on their abilities not their disabilities,” Thomas said.
Ashtabula District Library Branch Manager Ryan Whelpley said the library loves to partner with the board.
“They share a lot of titles we might not be aware of,” he said.
Thomas said each library will be given a different book and some are focused on children and others on a wide variety of age groups.
“Our hope is that these books will not only provide a better understanding of people with disabilities, but also promote inclusivity and acceptance in our community,” Thomas said.
The donations are being made to honor National Library Week and is the third year the count board has made donations in support of area libraries,” said Manda Jackson, director of quality and community outreach for the ACBDD.
