HARPERSFIELD — Development continues along Route 534 as Pizza Roto constructs a new building and SPIRE Academy moves forward with plans to build more dormitories for students.
Pizza Roto formerly operated in Madison, but the site was sold to build a Sheetz truck stop and the pizza business is constructing a new building across from the SPIRE Academy entrance, said Harpersfield Township Trustee Ray Gruber.
Gruber and SPIRE Academy Co-Director Richard O’Dell said a traffic light is likely on the way at the end of SPIRE Drive at the entrance to Route 534. O’Dell said new dormitories for students are still in the plans for spring construction and will hopefully be completed by June.
“We are sold out,” he said of the amount of new accommodations needed to house the increased enrollment at the academy.
He said the new two-story buildings will be constructed on the southeast portion of the property and will provide housing for 184 students.
O’Dell said he hopes to have 150 to 170 students enrolled by next fall.
Hundreds of people are in town this weekend for the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships, which continue today. The Northeastern Conference Swim Championships continue in the aquatics building.
Keith Webb, SPIRE director of community relations, said the Atlantic 10 Swim Meet went well last week and next weekend is one of the busiest of the year with a state track meet and Pennsylvania District 10 swimming on tap.
O’Dell said a new pastry shop will join Poppa Razzi in the old Pizza Hut building and a chocolate shop is expected to be added.
SPIRE will host is the USA Tack and Field Youth Championships, which is expected to draw 4,000 participants and 10,000 spectators over a six-day period in late June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.