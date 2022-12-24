The happy sights and sounds of the Christmas season bring joy to many but depression and grief can darken the holidays for others.
The holiday season often brings sadness, stress and unrealistic expectations, said mental health professionals.
Dr. Libbie Stansifer, chief medical officer for Signature Health, said anyone can be overwhelmed this time of year.
She said expectations society places on the happiness of the season may not be true for everyone.
Stansifer said people can help themselves out by reducing expectations for Christmas. She said that might mean changing the amount of holiday events one plans to attend and the need to prioritize which ones are more important than others.
Learning to say “no” is an important tool in keeping the holidays manageable fore some, she aid.
“There is so much self-judgment that comes [with the holidays],” Stansifer said.
She said there are several ways to deal with depression, including joining a support group of people facing the same issues or reach out to a faith community.
Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Executive Director Miriam Walton said holiday experiences that once brought joy to people may bring pain with the loss of a loved one.
She said we all revisit grief in different ways but Christmas increases the memories and potentially for triggering grief or sadness.
“Each individual family has to find out what works best for them,” Walton said about creating new traditions.
Walton said anyone considering suicide should call 1-800-577-7849 or a national hotline at 998. She said people overwhelmed by grief or sadness can also talk with peers at 440-855-0214.
“Loss is a major factor in the emotions [people experience around the holidays],” said Joleen Sundquist, chief clinical officer for the Community Counseling Center.
“Society has a lot of expectations that the holidays will be magnificent ... and things don’t always play out [that way],” Sundquist said.
She said weather, endless days of gray skies, and even inflation can add to the mental challenges facing people during the holidays.
