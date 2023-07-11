JEFFERSON — A chance to learn a little history and slow the pace of life was available for visitors to the Jefferson Depot Village.
“Early America Live” continued last Sunday at the village, with more than 20 volunteers working to take people back into the 1800s.
The depot village has a variety of buildings brought to area, just east of the Jefferson United Methodist Church at the site of the old train station.
The buildings were purchased and brought to the depot village during the last 35 years and are available for a series of programs to keep the area’s history alive.
Sarah Treen, of Jefferson, was one of the many people dressed in period garb and providing demonstrations of her sewing wheel in action.
“I spin wool and buffalo hair,” Treen said.
She said she has made many hats with these materials and also has used dog and cat hair as well.
“I’ve been doing it for about 10 years,” Treen said.
She said she gets really excited about demonstrating the historic skill that led into the industrial revolution.
The depot village strawberry festival was a big boon to the fundraising efforts of continuing restoration on historic buildings.
A home in Andover was transported piece-by-piece to the village and is in the final stages of being placed on a permanent foundation. The move took 18 months.
Strawberry Festival participants said the festival was the most successful in a long time. More than 1,000 bicyclists were in town for the Great Ohio Bike Adventure, and many found their way to the depot village for some shortcake and to experience a little bit of history.
A taxidermist is scheduled to be on site along with an ax thrower and food trucks.
Traditional foods are also a highlight of the event.
“We have real pickles not made with vinegar, and traditional breads and cheese” said Sarah Perts of Denmark Township.
Joyce Spangler, of Jefferson, was on site to volunteer her time in whatever capacity needed but also provided a unique memory of her wedding which occurred in the “Victorian House” in 1961 before it was moved a short distance to the site in the early 2000s.
