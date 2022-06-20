JEFFERSON — The last piece of an 1850s Andover home was recently transported to the Jefferson Depot Village, and now the work begins.
More than a year and half of planning and 10 trips from Andover to Jefferson resulted in all sections of the home arriving in Jefferson, and now JDV officials are seeking help in restoration.
The largest portion of the house was easily seen on Saturday during the JDV Strawberry Festival, near the foundation on which it will be placed in the not too distant future, said John Wooding, president of the JVD board of directors during the group’s largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday.
The strawberry festival was held on Saturday and Sunday and included numerous vendors with strawberry shortcakes, a bake sale and other food items.
Wooding said the board of directors hope to have the main portions of the house on the foundation by the second weekend in July when the group sponsors “Early America Live: 1890.”
“We are setting up work schedules,” long-time JVD Board President Jean Dutton said on Saturday. She said work days will be held from 5 p.m. to dusk on Mondays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Dutton said a free supper will be provided for workers.
Wooding said volunteers can help in the restoration whether or not they have specific skills relating to carpentry, masonry or other building trades. He said people can just paint or apply their specific skill set during a work day option.
The 1850s home is the 15th building on the site that includes a post office, a one-room schoolhouse and a general store, to named a few.
The village is supported by donations and some government grants.
A variety of vendors sold items at the festival, including kettle corn and a variety of crafts. A quilt is also being auctioned to benefit the JDV. More information on the village may be obtained at jeffersondepotvillage.org.
