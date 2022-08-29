JEFFERSON — A look back to the late 1800s took place on Saturday, as residents gathered to celebrate the 150th birthday of the Jefferson Train Depot.
Visitors were able to track the history of the building through photographs, written history and speakers who highlighted what life was like in 1872.
John Patterson, a former Jefferson Area High School teacher, shared how the depot in Jefferson, and many throughout the country, connected communities and helped create a variety of activities.
John Wooding, president of the board that runs the Jefferson Depot Village, said the railroad opened up a wide variety of activities. He said the railroad connected Pittsburgh to the Great Lakes.
The Saturday event commemorated the historic depot and how it changed the county 150 years ago. Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro discussed his family’s business contacts dating back generations.
Ducro said his relatives were in the cabinet-making business and eventually moved on to become funeral directors as the embalming business became necessary during the Civil War.
He also said he has enjoyed attending events at the Jefferson Depot Village. The village has been collecting historic buildings for decades, to help keep the history of the community alive for future residents.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski presented a proclamation honoring the work of those helping the depot grow.
Earlier this summer, pieces of a historic 1800s home were brought to the village and are slowly being put back together by volunteers, Wooding said.
He said work parties are being held at 6 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The work presently is focusing on scraping the paint from the buildings as skilled workers begin to connect the four main pieces of the home.
When the outside work is completed, skilled laborers will begin working on the inside of the home.
Wooding hopes more people will assist in the painting of the house in the weeks and months to come.
Kozlowski said he has learned so much about the history of Ashtabula County and the importance of the steel industry in its development.
“It is incredible to think how they lived,” he said of people who built the county in the late 1800s.
Jean Dutton, former president of the board, said she is appreciative of all the people who have helped grow the village during the last 30 years.
