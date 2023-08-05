Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

A few showers this morning then thundershowers developing during the afternoon hours. High 82F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.