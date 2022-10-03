ASHTABULA — State candidates, local candidates and party faithful gathered Sunday afternoon to open the Ashtabula County Democratic Party Campaign Headquarters on Main Ave.
Lt. Governor candidate Cheryl Stephens shared her vision of filling the ticket beside gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley. Stephens is the former mayor of Cleveland Heights and said she has worked for decades in improving the ability for people to afford quality homes.
Stephens said she and Whaley are focusing on a three-pronged vision of the American Dream. She said the pillars of the program are the availability of a quality public education, the importance of a person to be able to support oneself with just one job and the hope that every American would be able to afford their dream home.
Stephens said Ohio was high on state rankings in yearly income in the 1970s, and that is not the case now. She also suggested Ohio needs to get more solar and wind energy programs, since adjacent states, Michigan and Pennsylvania, have figured it out.
Stephens said she is presently the president and chief executive officer of East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation. She said the group works to improve the availability of housing.
Ashtabula County Democratic Party Chairwoman Susan Hagan coordinated the event. “I couldn’t be more proud to be the new county chair in Ashtabula County,” she said before introducing candidates.
Ohio Secretary of State candidate Jeff Crossman also attended the event and urged area residents to work hard for the Democratic ticket. “We need an outpost in Ashtabula County. We need really good people to run for office,” he said.
Crossman questioned the leadership of Ohio Attorney General David Yost and asked those in attendance to vote for him to help end corruption in Ohio. He said Yost hasn’t done anything related to the bribery scandal with First Energy Corporation that occurred almost two years ago.
Allen Ryan, father of Ohio senatorial candidate Tim Ryan, also attended the event “Tim followed his heart. He always wanted to be in politics,” he said.
Local candidates Bill Buskirk, Ashtabula county auditor, and Kathy Zappitello, 99th district state representative, attended the event and talked briefly about their candidacies.
Buskirk questioned the proposed control of the Lodge at Geneva State Park moving to the state level and the large price for a proposed jail, which failed last year as a referendum. “I want to make sure I remind them of these [policies],” he said.
Zappitello asked for the support of local residents with such short time to the election and questioned the support of bill 327 that she defined as “book banning” by present 99th district state representative Sarah Fowler Arthur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.