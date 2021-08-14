ASHTABULA — Dayton Mayor and gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley spoke with area residents in the Harbor on Saturday, as part of a tour of Ohio's 88 counties. The event took place at a patio area behind Harbor Perk.
Whaley said as a mayor, she doesn't get the opportunity to look away and say something isn't her problem. Mayors have to deal with everyday issues like potholes in addition to having a vision for the future of the city, she said.
"It's really with a bittersweet feeling that I decided to not run for reelection and run for governor," Whaley said.
Whaley said she was woken up at 4 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2019 by the city of Dayton's attorney, who informed her that there had been a mass shooting in the city. Multiple people were killed or injured in the shooting, she said.
At an event the next night, Dayton citizens asked Gov. Mike DeWine to do something, Whaley said.
"I'm running for governor because I'm ready to do something," Whaley said. "I'm ready to do something about gun violence, do something about this corruption that is at the statehouse, do something about our broken economic system in Ohio, and to do something to make our state a place where everyone can thrive."
Whaley highlighted the investment in mental health and addiction services in Dayton during her time as mayor.
"I'm proud to say that during that process, we actually cut accidental overdose deaths in half in Dayton," Whaley said. "It's nearly 200 lives saved, and while other communities across the state and country, even during COVID, have seen an uptick, we have remained flat."
Whaley said she is also proud of the investment in child care in the city.
"In 2016, we passed high quality pre-school for every single three and four year old in our city," Whaley said.
More Dayton children are prepared for kindergarten because of the investment, she said. It also lessened the challenges of childcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Whaley said she decided to run for governor because people at the statehouse don't pay attention to the needs of communities.
"On a good day, they ignore our communities, on a bad day, they undermine us," she said.
Whaley pointed out House Bill 6, which provided a bailout for First Energy's nuclear power plants, as well as a pair of coal power plants.
In 2020, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested as part of an investigation into a $60 million bribery scheme surrounding the bill. Householder has since been removed from the Ohio Legislature.
The nuclear bailout portions of H.B. 6 were repealed, but other portions of the bill were left intact. In an interview, Whaley said she would like to see the whole bill repealed, and the renewal of renewable energy standards that were gutted by the bill.
"We're still subsidizing a coal plant in Indiana right now," Whaley said. She said Ohioans subsidizing a power plant in a different state doesn't make sense.
Whaley said she declared her candidacy early because she is a regional candidate, and wanted to spend time traveling around the state talking to voters.
"I'm the only candidate in this race that is not a millionaire," Whaley said. "I'm from the middle class, I am middle class. I actually like being middle class, knowing what the rest of Ohio is like, that's who I am."
Whaley said she is more like the people of Ashtabula County than the other candidates.
"I think we need to have a fresh new way forward," she said. "If Ohio was growing, if people's paychecks were getting bigger, if their bills were going down, if that was all great, then we wouldn't have a need to try something different."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.