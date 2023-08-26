Dementia, a degenerative brain disease causing memory loss and cognitive decline, is on the rise.
A growing prevalence in society, dementia affects more than 50 million people worldwide, with projections estimating this number to triple by 2050, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The impact goes beyond those diagnosed with the disease; families are burdened emotionally, physically and financially. As the conditions progresses, individuals with dementia often require constant care, adding to the strain on family members and healthcare systems.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, dementia is a general term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.
The causes of dementia vary, according to Dr. Cathy Bishop, a primary care physician with Ashtabula County Medical Center, who specializes in geriatrics and long-term care.
“A person’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s Disease or any form of dementia can be influenced by both health and societal factors,” she said. “Diabetes, high blood pressure, family history, peripheral vascular disease, eating habits, alcohol consumption, exercise routines, and our educational level can all make a difference.”
There is no one test to determine if someone has dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Doctors diagnose Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia based on medical history, a physical examination, laboratory tests, and the characteristic changes in thinking, day-to-day function and behavior associated with each type.
Doctors can determine that a person has dementia with a high level of certainty. But it’s harder to determine the exact type of dementia because the symptoms and brain changes of different dementias can overlap, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
In some cases, a doctor may diagnose “dementia” and not specify a type. If this occurs, it may be necessary to see a specialist such as a neurologist, psychiatrist, psychologist or geriatrician, who can prescribe medication, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“There are several medications that can be prescribed to help manage symptoms and slow the progression, but there is no cure,” Bishop said. “In addition to medication, it is important to keep a person’s brain engaged.”
She suggests brain activities such as doing puzzles or word searches, reading daily, or learning something new every day. Sticking to a regular schedule is also helpful for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Researchers worldwide are dedicated to unraveling the underlying mechanisms of dementia and finding effective treatment. Additionally, the focus is on developing innovative therapies that can slow down or halt the progression of dementia, giving hope to those affected by the disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter provides free support, education, training and other resources to increase knowledge of the disease, and to support those facing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. They are available 24/7 on a free Helpline at 800-272-3900, or call 216-342-5556 during business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.