We ask for your continued patience as our carriers work to safely get you today's edition. Snow and ice have adversely affected many road conditions which in turn has directly impacted delivery times. As there are several routes still being delivered, we ask that you please wait before calling to report a missed paper. We deeply appreciate your understanding at this time.
Delivery Delayed By Weather Conditions
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Dorla J. Thompson, 76, died January 14, 2022. Calling hours, 5PM-7PM, Tuesday, January 18, Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut. Funeral Wednesday, January 19, 11:00AM at funeral home. Masks and social distancing requested. www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com.
John Simcsik, 89, of Ashtabula, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Ducro Funeral Services, 4524 Elm Ave., Ashtabula. www.ducro.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local group offered to acquire Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake
- Grand Jury Indictments
- Conneaut approves agreement for railroad bridge replacement
- Fire damages Bula home
- Fire marshal urges residents to get smoke alarms
- Jefferson High School principal to assume new role
- ACMC seeing sustained increase in hospitalizations
- Ashtabula County Grand Jury indictments
- Mustangs best Lakers in first meeting
- New, cutting-edge pacemaker available at ACMC
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.