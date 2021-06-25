A body has been discovered at the Waste Management landfill on Tuttle Road in Geneva Township, according to Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
More details to come.
MADISON [emdash] Patricia A. Scheibelhoffer (Novak) passed peacefully from this life into God's arms on Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was a graduate of Rock Creek High School and worked for many years in banking. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Ann Novak and her husband Tho…
Moodus, CT [emdash] Phyllis Jeanne O'Brien, 92, formerly of Ashtabula, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Moodus, Connecticut. Phyllis was born April 3, 1929, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Wilfred and Jessie Cresswell. Her family moved to Ashtabula, OH, in 1943 where …
GENEVA [emdash] Funeral services for Carol Henninger, 68, who passed on 6/18/2021 will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at the Fleming-Billman Funeral Home, 323 S. Broadway St. Geneva at 1:00. The family will receive guests from 12:00-1:00.
PLYMOUTH TWP. [emdash] Randy Johnson, 60, passed away 6/24/2021 following a brief illness. Services will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Fleming-Billman Funeral Home, 526 W.Prospect Rd. Ashtabula. Calling hours 2:00-4:00; Funeral with veteran honors at 4:00. www.fleming-billman.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.